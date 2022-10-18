Work with Us

Exciting opportunity to support a new First Nations Performing Arts Program.

Located on the coast in the city of Wollongong, south of Sydney, right in the heart of Dharawal Country, Merrigong Theatre Company is a not-for-profit company which operates Wollongong’s Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (IPAC), and the Wollongong Town Hall. Our company also creates, commissions, produces, and presents exciting, innovative professional theatre.

We are now seeking an energetic, community-focused First Nations Engagement Coordinator with local connections, to support our Producer-First Nations Program in the development of a new, self-determined, First Nations Performing Arts Program.

We offer flexible hybrid work arrangements, complimentary tickets to shows, opportunities for development and a free Employee Assistance Program.

Being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position as described under Section 14(d) of the Anti-discrimination Act, 1977 (NSW)

The position description can be found by clicking here.

How to apply

All applications should include:

1. A current CV including:

Full name

Phone number/s

Email address

Mailing address

Contact details for two referees.

2. Responses to the selection criteria. Please include a short paragraph describing how you meet each of the selection criteria (essential & desirable) listed in the Position Description. It is helpful to give examples wherever possible. Please include details that highlight the experience, skills, knowledge and qualifications that you would bring to the position.

Applications for this position close at 5.00pm on Monday 31 October 2022. Applications should be emailed directly to recruitment@merrigong.com.au

If you require further information about the position, please email Leroy Parsons, Producer – First Nations Program on lparsons@merrigong.com.au